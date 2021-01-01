Pug Dog Lovers Pugs Owner Puppy Lover Gifts Pug Breed Funny Scratches Design-Dog Pet Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Pug Breed Funny Dog Scratches Design - Dog Pet Lover Gift makes the best pug breed, pug dog, short-nosed dog gift. Great breed of dog distinguished by a wrinkly, short-muzzled face and curled tail. Best pug dog breed gifts. Pug Dog Lovers Pugs Owner Puppy Lover Gifts has the cute gifts for anyone who loves dogs. Best animal lover gift, gift for pug dog lovers. Great for dog lovers and owner. Perfect for anyone who loves playing dogs, pug dogs, well-muscled small breed dogs. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only