From nautica
Nautica Puffy Rug – Safi Motif | Modern Home Décor | Premium Shag Area Rug | Measures 8' x 11’ | White and Light Grey
Advertisement
𝗡𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗔 𝗥𝗨𝗚 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 – Step into comfort with the new Nautica Puffy Shag Rugs Collection. Made using soft and durable yarns, these luxurious rugs are designed to last 𝗠𝗢𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗡 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥 – Revamp and refresh your living room, bedroom or kitchen décor. Featuring a non-piling and lint free finish, these are the perfect addition to any room 𝐈𝐍𝐕𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐒 & 𝐒𝐓𝐘𝐋𝐄𝐒 – Available in elegant White, Navy, Dark Gray and Light Gray tones. Pair with similar tones and patterns for a cohesive look or style with different colors and textures for an eclectic modern feel 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗦𝗜𝗭𝗘 – Available in multiple sizes including, runner rugs, accent rugs and area rugs. Nautica’s Puffy Shag Rug Collection will compliment any room in your home 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 – Nautica Puffy Rugs should be vacuumed regularly. Spot clean using a mild detergent solution or clean professionally. A rug pad or carpet pad is recommended (sold separately)