Welcome to the sea with this adorable puffer fish skirt! Featuring original art by Denialle Von Fitch. Full gathered skirt style with pockets and adjustable waistband. Printed on medium weight, 100% Polyester fabric. Bringing the bright colors to life, each skirt uses plenty of fabric to create the classic, full look of a 50's circle skirt. Designed with a side zipper and coconut button detail, each skirt's waistband features an extra 1" so the button can be moved to create the perfect fit. Featuring a total length of 26" the skirt can comfortably accommodate a petticoat, as it is shown here, for a fuller look. Skirts do not stretch. If you are unsure please size up.