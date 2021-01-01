From ganni
GANNI Puff-Sleeve Panelled Leather Dress
Advertisement
In a panelled construction highlighted with contrast topstitching, this supple leather dress is topped with puff sleeves and a square neckline. Squareneck Short puff sleeves Zip front Waist patch flap pockets Leather Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Fit-and-flare silhouette About 43" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Contemporary Collections > Ganni > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. GANNI. Color: Black. Size: 2.