Pudalov 91" Square Arm Sofa with Reversible Cushions

This sofa is both stylish and comfortable with generous, cozy, curl-up seating in a piece that is slightly larger in scale. High post track arms and two sets of accent pillows allow you to nestle in comfort beyond compare as you wrap yourself securely and confidently within her walls. The piece sits atop solid wood legs that serve as a firm foundation, and add a simple refined style. Accent pillows are included and can be contrasted to add a personal touch illustrating your own unique fashion. Body Fabric: Crafty Cobblestone, Throw Pillow Fabric: Macarena Slate