From red barrel studio
Pu Leather Reclining Living Room Sofa Set, Manual Loveseat For Living Room (Recliner Loveseat),Brown
?Durability: This contemporary sofa set has been constructed on glued-solid sided wood frame and a reclining steel rail system for long lasting use. It reclines to 145 degrees, extending footrest and reclining feature allows you to fully stretch and relax, ideal for watching television, sleeping and reading.?Comfortably Padded: Padded seat cushions give more comfort and support where it's needed the most. This model offers soft padding, excellent lumbar support and full chaise seating.?User Friendly: With the simple reclining pull device, you can adjust the angle you want. Pull up the device under armrest and lean backwards using your body weight to recline the chair. it depends on what you want to do. Like reading a book, watching a movie, taking a nap, all you could adjust a suitable angle to enjoy. ?Product Details:Weight & DimensionsOverall Dimension54" (L) * 37" (W) *40" (H)Detail DimensionPlease refer to the imagePackage Dimension51" (L) * 30" (W) *21" (H)Package Weight (lb)134.48Product Weight (lb)130.07Weight Capacity300 lbs/seat (136 kg)SpecificationsUpholstery MaterialPU LeatherFrame MaterialMDFSeat ConstructionSpongeRemovable BackrestNoRemovable Backrest CoverNoRemovable CushionNoRemovable Cushion CoverNoSet IncludesRecliner LoveseatNotesManual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable errorAll the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display