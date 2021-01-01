Black PU Leather Reclining High-Back Executive Chair With Footrest

If you're working from home, you will need a comfortable office chair that gives back support and can hold up to all-day use. This computer chair provides extra comfort for long-period use, featuring an ergonomic line design with thick padding and faux leather cover. You can adjust the seat height to get a better sitting angle. You can quickly move with its swivel wheels and have a stable peace of mind with steel feet. Be comfortable in your home office with this PC chair. It is very suitable for sedentary people.It also comes with a footrest to relax the legs.