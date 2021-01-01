Pawnova PU Leather Chair with Massage Function Adjustable Home Theater Single Recliner Thick Seat and Backrest, 360°Swivel and Rocking Sofa for Living Room, Black

High Quality: The recliner sofa adopt sturdy faux leather to make the surface of the sofa which make the sofa looks very smooth and exquisite. Inside, the sofa choose fluffy fillings to pad the sofa that make sofa become very soft you will not feel hard. As for the base, we adopt strong metal to construct the swivel base, which ensure the sofa can bear more weight. And the mechanism of the reclining are durable and steady, it can be operated normally for many years. User Friendly Design: The 360°swivel base help you can swivel freely when you sit on it, the two cup holders can offer a space for you to place drink, mobile phone or other suitable things. And over padded pillow, seat, back rest, and armrest can make you feel very soft and they can offer suitable support to your neck, lumbar, back, etc. Multiple Functions: The recliner sofa has 8 vibration points and waist heating function that can help you relax better. Back rest reclining mechanism make the sofa have three mode, you can sit to watch movie or lie on it to take a nap. Widely Used: The sofa can be used in many occasions, such as you can sit on it in living room to enjoy watching TV or you can put it in your study room to enjoy reading books. All in all, it’s a suitable sofa for small space if you need a sofa which will not occupy too much space. Easy TO Assemble And Clean: The sofa can be assembled easily within 20 minutes under the guide of detailed instructions and convenient tools. Due to faux leather surface, the sofa is easy to clean, you just wipe it with a wet towel.