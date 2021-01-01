PU Leather Adjustable Height Office Chair

This executive office chair is very suitable for professionals who sit behind their desks for a long time. An extended upper back with integrated headrest and built-in lumbar support enhances a healthy posture. Use the pneumatic height adjustment lever to raise or lower the seat for customization. The wide, padded looped arms reduce pressure on the shoulders and neck and provide extra comfort. Turn the tilt tension adjustment knob to increase or decrease the force required for rocking or tilting, and use the tilt locking mechanism to lock the seat in place.