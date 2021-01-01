From teeaxart tie dye teachers gifts
PTO Squad Tie Dye Back To School women appreciation Tote Bag
Advertisement
Funny Tie Dye School Teachers Quote Apparel Which Says Hello PTO Squad. This First Day Of 2021-2022 Schooling Year apparels For Adult Men Women Is A Perfect apparel To Wear On 1st Day Of School. This Awesome Back To School Hello PTO Squad Educational Tie Dye's gifts for students/teachers School Female teachers Makes A Great Gift Idea To Celebrate & Start A New Education Year With The Best Teaching Appreciation Clothe Ever. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.