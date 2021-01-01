Psychedelic Synthwave Pyramids Vaporwave Retro 80s Festival Tote Bag

This Psychedelic Synthwave Pyramids Vaporwave Retro 80s Festival design features a retrowave music art. This psychedelic vintage aesthetic graphic design features space synthwave Egyptian pyramids for vaporwave electronic music party lovers and science fiction fans. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.