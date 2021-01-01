Portia and Scarlett - PS6323 Beaded Sleeveless Bodice Long Silk Gown

Portia and Scarlett dresses ships from Australia and may take 21 days to deliver. Look dazzlingly beautiful in this embellished long evening dress by Portia and Scarlett PS6323. This lustrous and sexy gown features a sleeveless beaded bodice showcased with a V neckline and open back with spaghetti strap support. The full-length skirt completes the look in a dramatic sweep train. Let them be enthralled by your charming presence wearing this captivating style by Portia and Scarlett. Style: portia-and-scarlett_PS6323 Details: Fully beaded front bodice Sleeveless Spaghetti straps Open back Fitted Sweep train Hidden back zipper closure Main Fabric: Soft silk fabric with beaded top on net. Lining: Polyester lining Length: Long Neckline: V- Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.