Portia and Scarlett - PS21209 Ruffled High Slit Sequin Gown

Portia and Scarlett dresses ships from Australia and may take 21 days to deliver. Elevate your style from ho-hum to va-va-voom in this Portia and Scarlett PS21209 creation. Adorned with shimmering sequins on a velvet base and power mesh silhouette this gown shows spaghetti straps connecting to a scoop neckline and scoop back. Ruffles frame the high slit of its full-length sheath silhouette down to its train. Don a sophistication that glows in this Portia and Scarlett masterpiece. Style: portia-and-scarlett_ps21209 Details: Spaghetti Straps Power Mesh 3D Sequins Ruffles High Slit Scoop Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.