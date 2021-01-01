Portia and Scarlett - PS21007 Plunging V-Neck A-Line Cocktail Dress

Portia and Scarlett dresses ships from Australia and may take 21 days to deliver. Dress to impress with this Portia and Scarlet PS21007 cocktail dress. This dress fashions a plunging V neckline supported by thin straps in a sleeveless and appliqued bodice with basque waist. The skirt reveals an A-line silhouette while the back shows a criss cross back with lace up back closure. Make a statement with this Portia and Scarlet creation. Model is wearing Black-Blush color. Style: portia-and-scarlett_PS21007 Details: Thin Straps Sleeveless Appliques Criss Cross Back Lace Up Back Length: Short Neckline: Plunging V-Neck Waistline: Basque Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.