Quoizel PRUS5022 Pruitt 3 Light 22" Wide Chandelier with Seedy Glass Shades Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Quoizel PRUS5022 Pruitt 3 Light 22" Wide Chandelier with Seedy Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes seedy glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 17-1/2"Width: 22"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 6.4 lbsCord Length: 96"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black