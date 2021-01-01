Element International Pruitt Counter Dining Table, Rich Walnut

The Picket House Furnishings Pruitt Counter Dining Table is the perfect new addition to your dining room. This counter height table comes with an 18" removable leaf, allowing you to customize your dining experience. This table can easily sit up to six people with the added leaf. The rectangle table features nail heads along the table top edge, adding extra flair to this already stunning piece. The table is finished in a rich walnut, making this traditional table a staple in your home year after year.