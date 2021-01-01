From beachcrest home
Prudence Murphy Platform Bed
Combining style and convenience, this collection is the perfect solution to furnished condos, lofts, studios, guest rooms, and home offices. The collection brings multi functionality to a single room. The kit comprises a queen size wall bed, a storage unit with a 3-Drawer set. The mechanism provides a simplified assembly of the Wall Bed. Increased comfort due to the Euro slat mattress support system. A simple and safe dual piston system makes opening and closing user-friendly. Easy to use; use the handle to pull the bed towards you to lower the bed and flip the leg down onto the floor. Accommodates a standard queen mattress up to 100 lbs. Mattress not included. Box spring not required. The front panel is installed as one of the last steps making the mounting to studs in a wall much easier. Clearance under the bed when it is open. Bed, when opened, will require a clearance. 2 fixed and 3 adjustable shelves in each storage unit to maximize your options. 2 clothing rods also included. Drawers are mounted on ball-bearing slides for smooth and silent operation. Shaker-inspired trim and a metal handle on wall bed and drawers. Color: White, Size: Full