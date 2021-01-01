From artkalia
Provence Squara LED Table by Artkalia
Advertisement
Set the tone for scintillating conversations with the Provence Squara LED Table by Artkalia. This contemporary style table features a conical base crafted from polyethylene and a high-pressure laminate table square top. The RGB LED module within the base features light-changing settings that help set the desired mood. The opaque white base diffuses light in all directions. This cordless, nomad LED table comes with a charging base and can last up to 6-8 hours on a single charge. Versatile, efficient, and fun to use--these are the standards Artkalia abides by. Since 2008, the company has designed tough-but-playful LED-powered portable products that may be lighting, furniture, and focal points all in one. Wireless charging and remote color-change options round out this fun line. Shape: Square.