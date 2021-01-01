CORRECTIONAL OFFICER THIN SILVER LINE GIFTS Proud Wife Correctional Officer Retirement Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The graphic design features grunge, vintage style, distressed, stencil text. The best retirement gift idea for a proud wife of a retiring corrections officer, Detention Officer or penal officer who's going into pension. Novelty present for the retirement party of a spouse of a veteran prison guard, jailer, jail superintendent, prison governor or prison director who's leaving active duty and becoming a pensioner. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only