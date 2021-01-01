Remember Everyone Deployed Military by JAMM Prints Proud Son Red On Friday Military Support Our Troops USA Flag Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Proud Son Red Fridays Until My Hero Comes Home military support our troops remember everyone deployed products things merchandise accessories for family special loved ones who miss your Dad Mom Parents who are deployed in the United States Armed Forces. Men boys kids Patriotic Cool vintage distressed American flag military graphic print with tank brave soldiers helicopter with sayings quotes. Wear on Veterans day, Memorial or 4th of July. Deployment gifts for those fighting for freedom Justice in USA. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only