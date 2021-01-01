From osteogenesis imperfecta awareness apparel & gifts

Proud Sister Of An Osteogenesis Imperfecta Warrior Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Click on brand for more family matching designs. May is Osteogenesis Imperfecta Awareness Month. Wear Blue for Osteogenesis Imperfecta Awareness Day. Support your Brother / Sister in his / her fight against Lobstein's Disease. Proud Sister of a OI Warrior. Show your love to Osteogenesis Imperfecta Warriors. Perfect for Osteogenesis Imperfecta Fighter & Osteogenesis Imperfecta Warrior. Wear Blue Ribbon proudly for support of those with Brittle Bone Disease. Outfit for OI Awareness & Wishbone Day. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com