Senior Year by Zoopi Studio Proud Mom of a Graduate Senior Class of 2022 Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Honoring the great moms of seniors class of 2022. Your kid will graduate! And, graduation is a time to remember. Keep this as a memory of this special year in your kid's life. Keep this design forever! Memories are worth keeping!! Show you love and give congratulations to families of graduate! Start and finish the school year with a special design! Perfect for moms and dads of high school and college seniors. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only