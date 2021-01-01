Army Mom Shirts For Women Mothers Day Gifts Shirts Proud Mom I Raised My Heroes Camouflage Graphics Army Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Army Mom Mothers Day gift from soldier son or daughter with great message - Most People Never Meet Their Heroes I Raised Mine camouflage USA flag t shirt! If your son or daughter is taking military service, this army family shirt with flag is for you. Came colors tshirt gift for mom or a soldier son or daughter. Show your huge love and pride for your son, daughter, your hero! Proud Army mom shirts for women military shirt Great gift for Birthday, Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, of Veterans Day. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only