Gay Pride Rainbow LGBT Quotes Proud Homosexual Gay Rainbow Flag Fingerprint LGBT Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you support the rainbow flag, transgender, homosexual or LGBT community, then this cool gay pride design is just for you. Gift idea for Christmas, a birthday, Pride Month or any other present giving occasion. Get this present for the special rainbow flag or LGBT supporter, gay, lesbian, queer, transgender, bisexual, asexual or non binary person in your life! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only