Proud Grandma Of A Pediatric Stroke Warrior Pediatric Stroke T-Shirt

Click Brand for more Family matching Pediatric Stroke Designs. We wear purple Ribbon for Pediatric Stroke Awareness Month. Support your grandson / granddaughter who is fight against pediatric stroke, childhood stroke. For every Pediatric Stroke Warrior, Pediatric Stroke fighter & Pediatric Stroke survivor. I wear purple proudly for support children with Pediatric Stroke. Great outfit for Pediatric Stroke awareness month / day / week for fighters, warriors, survivors. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem