Class of 2037 Matching Family Tees Proud Dad of A Class of 2037 Senior Graduation Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Class of 2037 Dad with a vintage distressed retro themed design that's taken inspiration from 60's and 70's fashion, this design will remain stylish for many years to come. Great for Father, Grandfather, daddy, dad, grandpa, uncle, godfather, husband or papa of Senior 2037 graduates from kindergarten, middle, high school to college, graduate school or any type of graduation. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only