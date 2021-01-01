Black History Month Pride Pharmacist Gifts Proud Black & Educated Pharmacist Pharmacy Work Job Pride Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Perfect pharmacist design to show off your work and job pride for your profession and your African American roots at work, office or anywhere you go, to show black excellence and that black pharmacists rock. Idea For Awesome Black Pharmacist for graduation, appreciation or as recognition. Also great novelty design to celebrate Black History Month, Juneteenth or Kwanzaa who are proud of their African Heritage and college education 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only