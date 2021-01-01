Proud Ally Gay design lesbian transgender equality Proud Ally Heart Gay LGBT Flag Rainbow Pride Month Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Proud ally LGBT Rainbow apparel to show your pride love for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, pansexual community and marriage equality human rights civil rights. Show this heart design on LGBT month or gay pride parade rallies marches. Great gay pride proud ally design for the LGBT community on pride month for the next gay pride parade and pride month celebrations. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only