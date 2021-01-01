Fissler Protect emax Comfort Aluminium Frying-Pan Non-Stick, 9-Inch, Black

High-quality, lightweight cast aluminum pan with a durable protectal-plus non-stick interior coating and an easy-to-clean enamel exterior coating Thermo-sensitive protectal-plus nonstick coating is durable and ideal for gentle frying. Easy to clean. Ergonomic comfort handle / internal measurement markings / broad rim for drip-free pouring The thermotech base with silver-colored thermal dots works on electric, gas, glass ceramic (not compatible with induction) Fissler Protect emax Comfort Non-Stick Fry-Pan,(9-Inches), with protectal-plus non-stick coating, Manufacturer: Fissler