Currey & Company Prosperity Linear Chandelier - Color: Black - Size: 2 light

Beauty and poise. The Prosperity Linear Suspension from Currey & Company provides a silhouette of elegance to the modern home. Made of wrought iron, this piece introduces an updated take on the traditional oil lamp form. Thin metal rods make up most of the frame as they drop from the ceiling and sharply angle into a symmetrical formation. The pointed shades each contain a bulb that emits a warm and focused light into the space. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: French Black and Contemporary Gold