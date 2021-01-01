From corbett lighting
Prosecco Wall Sconce by Corbett Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (293-11)
Advertisement
Inspired by the sparkling white wines of Italy, the Prosecco Wall Sconce by Corbett Lighting is an elegant design for traditional and modern settings. The handcrafted Iron wall sconce showcases vine-like branches that curve upwards towards the sun, topped by charming candlesticks with bobeche bases. White Meteorite Glass teardrop crystals hang from the vine leaves, catching the light like sparkling dew drops. Best in pairs, Prosecco wall sconces make a statement flanking a brick fireplace or as accent lights alongside a decorative mirror. The perfect complement to the Prosecco Chandelier in a foyer, living room or dining room. Founded in 1965 and relaunched under the Hudson Valley Lighting Group umbrella in 2005, Corbett has always been dedicated to creating lighting that must be seen to be believed. Drawing on a variety of old European glass-making traditions, forging pieces with artistic qualities, and designing from base to canopy with drama in mind, Corbett Lighting fixtures make high-impact statements. They craft grand chandeliers, lavish pendants, and unique wall sconces and flush mounts from the highest-quality materials, whether its bias-cut crystal or acacia wood, and frequently finish these layered pieces in hand-painted silver and gold leaf. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Leaf