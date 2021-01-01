From wedderspoon

Wedderspoon Propolis and Manuka Honey Throat Spray, Warming Orange Spice, 1 Oz (Pack of 12)

DAILY USE: A soothing spray that helps with mild sore throats. MANUKA HONEY: Our Manuka Honey is Raw, Unpasteurized, EcoCert Certified Organic, and Non-GMO Project Verified. IMMUNITY: Made with a targeted recipe of Bee Propolis, Monofloral Manuka Honey, natural spices and herbs for their immune supporting properties. ONLY ORGANIC: Wedderspoon's ingredients are Certified Organic. Made without gluten, dairy, or nuts. ON-THE-GO SOOTHING: A convenient spray that is easy to carry with you for immediate comfort.

