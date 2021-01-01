One Teaspoon Prophecy Jumpsuit in Red. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XS) One Teaspoon Prophecy Jumpsuit in Red. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XS) 100% cotton. Made in Turkey. Machine wash. Front button closure. 6-pocket styling. Buttoned barrel cuffs. Cuffed hem. ONET-WR62. 23959. Australian designer Jamie Blakey sewed her first collection in her very own bedroom. Now, nearly a decade later, her Sydney-based line has found an international fan base. Known for clothing that is casual and beachy, One Teaspoon offers pieces that are effortless, cool, and still have that handmade feel.