Sensodyne Pronamel Mineral Boost Toothpaste Refreshing Peppermint - 3.4oz

Sensodyne Pronamel Mineral Boost Enamel Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth replenishes vital minerals for stronger, healthier tooth enamel while polishing away stains. Featuring a daily protection formula, this enamel health toothpaste protects against the effects of dietary acids, prevents enamel loss and improves natural mineral absorption to help you maintain strong, white teeth. This sensitivity toothpaste relieves sensitive teeth and helps repair tooth microdamage. With a pleasant flavor, this peppermint flavored toothpaste protects against cavities and provides gentle whitening action while cleaning and freshening your mouth, for fresh breath. Sensodyne Pronamel Mineral Boost is an SLS free toothpaste that does not contain sulfates, artificial dyes, parabens, triclosan or peroxide. This sensitive whitening toothpaste comes in a convenient, portable 4-ounce tube. Give your enamel a mineral boost by brushing for two minutes, twice daily. Build a stronger foundation with Pronamel, so your teeth can look and feel their best. Age Group: adult.