Promoted To Mommy Est 2022 Cute New Mom 2022 Premium T-Shirt

Great for a sister, daughter, aunt or niece who is about to be a mom. Also good for a birthday or christmas gift, this Funny Design with baby feet is really cool and fun gift for new mom. Great way to announce a pregnancy If you are mother expecting son, daughter or twins this awesome Outfit is for you. If you are a mom to be, mother soon to have a baby boy or baby girl, Leveled up to Mommy 2022, Funny First time mom 2022 for every mom, mum, mommy or mother This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.