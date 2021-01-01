From pageone lighting
Prometheus LED Double Rectangular Pendant Light by PageOne Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Matte - (PP121153-BG)
The Prometheus LED Double Rectangular Pendant Light from PageOne Lighting brings an elegant, yet soft approach to lighting the home with a silhouette that is simple and appealing. A pair of rectangular shades made of smooth metal hang from a set of thin wires. The underside of each rectangle is lined with a thin band of crisp acrylic that houses an integrated LED. The light spreads in an even and efficient manner, fully lighting the space below. A world-renowned lighting and dÃ©cor brand, PageOne offers a variety of modern lighting collections that embody the brands vision of creating environmentally-conscious yet stylish lighting. Among its most popular options is the Wilbur LED, a line of futuristic pendant lighting made of durable aluminum finished in matte black that features long-life LED lamping, support for bright 3000K color temperature, and ELV/TRIAC dimming capability. All PageOne fixtures offer unmatched quality combined with the unique style that bodes well with todays interiors. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Gold. Finish: Brushed Gold