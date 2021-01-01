From baume et mercier
Baume Et Mercier Promesse Silver Dial Ladies Watch 10157
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 30 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Round case shape. Bracelet width: 19 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Dress watch style. Item Variations: MOA10157, M0A10157, 10157. Baume Et Mercier Promesse Silver Dial Stainless Steel Ladies Watch 10157. Item Variations: MOA10157, M0A10157, 10157