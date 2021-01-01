From tweezerman
Tweezerman ProMaster Lash Curler, One Size
What it is:A next-level lash curler designed to curl hard-to-reach lashes. What it does:Idea for deep-set and almond-shaped eyes, Tweezerman ProMaster Lash Curler features an extra-wide opening to volumize every lash. It sits comfortably against the lash line, without pinching or losing lashes along the corners of the eyes.What else you need to know:The ProMaster Lash Curler includes three replacement pads.Suggested Usage:-Open eyes wide to insert and center lashes.-With curler pad positioned at the base of your lash line, hold handles firmly and gently squeeze.-Hold for a few seconds, then open curler slowly to completely release lashes.-Repeat for an even more intense curl.-Start curling close to lash line and âpumpâ curler outward to get wider curl.-Replace pads every three months and curler every nine months to avoid growth of bacteria.