Programmer It's good to be 127.0.0.1 Computer Science Nerd T-Shirt

It's good to be 127.0.0.1 gift idea for every developer, hacker, coder and programmer that do programming, coding, debugging table. If you study information technology or science, tell them about the bits and bytes. Programmer It's good to be 127.0.0.1 Computer Science Nerd is a perfect gift for everyone who loves coding and developing new computer langues. Perfect as a birthday or christmas gift for an engineer, programmer or someone who loves technology. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem