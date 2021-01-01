T-fal ProGrade 8 in. Titanium Nonstick Frying Pan in Black

T-fal ProGrade Non-stick Cookware combines great performance and convenience features for the everyday cook. Reinforced Hard Titanium Non-stick will provide years of easy cooking and fast cleanup. The Thermo-Spot unique heat indicator will let you know when the pan is perfectly preheated to seal in food's flavor. The beautiful, riveted stainless steel handles are ergonomically designed for your comfort and safety. With a stainless steel base, ProGrade cookware is compatible with any cooktop, including induction. This ProGrade 8 in. Fry Pan is oven safe to 500°F and covered by a Lifetime Limited Warranty. Color: Black.