Professional Oven Mitts, Heat Resistant Gloves Non-Slip Cooking Gloves, Silicone And Cotton Double-Layer Heat Resistant Glove Silicone Gloves Oven Glo

This silicone oven glove and thermal pad can protect you and your table from heat and any potential burns. The textured surface design can improve your grip, control and stability of hot, cold or smooth items.Food grade silicone, can contact with food directly. You can take out things from hot water in the kitchen, flip over a roasting beef or meat at the grill.Silicone outer and inner Cotton Lining for maximum comfort, let you safely and comfortably when you are Cooking, BBQ, Baking, Grilling.Our high-quality products durable and quality guaranteed. The gloves are very beautiful and have unique colors.In addition, it is an ideal gift for Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Birthday, suitable for family members or friends who need this kitchen cooking kit, and the best choice for baking and cooking lovers. Buy it, we guarantee you will not be disappointed!