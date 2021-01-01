From make-up studio

Make-Up Studio Professional Make-Up Lumiere Highlighting Face Powder - Highly Pigmented Shimmer Powder - Guarantees The Ultimate Glow - Shapes Your Face - Easy To Apply - Champagne Halo - 0.25 Oz

PERFECT THE COMPLEXION. This smoothing powder glides over the skin, offering a flawless and undetectable finish CREATE A FLAWLESS BASE. This product offers a full-coverage, glamorous look with various shades to choose from. It also provides a stunning natural finish ENSURE YOUR LOOK STAYS ALL DAY. This powder is long-wearing so that your face looks flawless from when you first apply it to when you remove your makeup hours later EXPERIENCE THE WEIGHTLESS TEXTURE. This lightweight highlighter provides a radiant finish without the heavy feeling of other complexion products FOUNDED IN AMSTERDAM. The innovative and high-quality beauty range offers over 1,600 products for makeup enthusiasts of every age, gender, and nationality.

