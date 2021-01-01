From weston
Weston Professional Heavy-Duty French Fry Cutter and Vegetable Dicer, Stainless Steel Cutting Blade, 36-3550-W
Make restaurant style french fries at home any night of the week. The Weston Professional French Fry Cutter and Vegetable Dicer makes it easy to quickly cut pounds of potatoes for loaded cheese fries, fish and chips, baked sweet potato fries, steak frites and more – all while having complete control over the quality of the ingredients. Just put potatoes in the press and push down on the handle; the pusher will advance the food through the blades. In one smooth motion, you will have a batch of perfectly cut fries ready to be cooked. It includes four suction cup feet for countertop use or it can be permanently mounted to the wall. The 3/8" stainless steel blade makes easy work of cutting through most root vegetables and the cast iron construction is designed for durability. You can even use it for dicing fruits and veggies.