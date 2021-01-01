Each time you press down on the handle this chopper cuts up veggies fruit herbs nuts and chocolate in a snapFeatures stainless steel blades and a non slip baseSoft comfortable grip plunger and side hand gripsOffering kitchen tools and accessories for every cook for every needDishwasher safeFounded over 100 years ago, Farberware has always stood for value, quality and durability. It's no wonder that they are the best-selling cutlery brand in America today. From knives and cutting boards to pantryware and gadgets, each item in the Farberware family of products is designed with you in mind and is built to the highest standards.Farberware offers a complete line of tools and gadgets, from classic to contemporary, for all of your food preparation tasks. With everything from a set of measuring spoons for precise cooking to an odor-absorbing splatter screen that protects you from splatters and cooking aromas, Farberware tools and gadgets are designed to make cooking enjoyable and efficient. Lifetime Limited WarrantyFarberware items are warranted to be free from defects in material and workmanship. Any piece found to be defective under normal use and care will be repaired or replaced at no charge with the same items or an item of equal or better value. For more information, please see packaging or call 1-800-999-2811 for complete warranty information.Farberware Professional All-Purpose Large Food Chopper Black: 5216127