Hamilton Beach Professional Professional 4 Slice Toaster, with Bagel, Defrost & Reheat Settings, Stainless Steel (24990)

4 DEEP, WIDE SLOTS: 4 slice toaster has large slots to easily fit bagels, artisan and homemade breads. Four slots let you quickly toast enough bread for the whole family or for two sandwiches at once PRO FUNCTIONS: Toaster has a bagel function toasts only one side of a cut bagel while warming the other. Defrost is ideal for toasting frozen breakfast favorites, like waffles. The reheat setting warms breads for an additional 30 seconds STAINLESS STEEL TOASTER: Modern stainless steel exterior is durable, easy to wipe down and looks great on countertops TOAST BOOST: The toaster has a toast boost feature that lifts foods a little higher when you need it for easy removal, great for smaller items like English muffins CRUMB TRAY: The 4 slice toaster features two convenient crumb trays that easily slide out, making cleanup simple, Manufacturer: Hamilton Beach Professional