Safco Products SitStar Stool , Black, Chrome Base, Height Adjustable, Tractor-shaped Seat

INDUSTRIAL STYLE. Safco SitStar Stool features a height-adjustable polyurethane foam tractor-shaped seat with sturdy, 5-star base for years of reliable use. Adjustable foot ring may help improve circulation by reducing pressure points in legs while seated. HEIGHT-ADJUSTABLE. Pneumatic lever provides easy height adjustment for a comfortable, personalized fit. HEAVY DUTY BASE. 5-star chrome base with swivel wheels allows easy 360-degree motion and performs well on carpeting as well as smooth surfaces for optimum usability. PRODUCT DIMENSIONS. Overall dimensions: 26"W x 26"D x 34"H. APPLICATIONS. Ideal for industrial or construction environments as well as storage rooms, production areas, warehouses, auto garages and receiving areas.