Workstations safco® computer desk with reversible top. Melamine top reverses during setup for a choice of mahogany or medium oak finish. 12" modesty panel for privacy. Cable routing cutouts for installation along a wall. Worksurface/Base Color: MahoganyMedium Oak/Black; Color Family: Mahogany; Worksurface Shape: Rectangular; Worksurface : Melamine. This safco products computer desk with reversible top, 47.5w x 28d x 30h, mahogany/medium oak/black is a great eta/rta mobile computer furniture item at a reduced price under $370 you can't miss.