Magma Products, A10-363-2-IND, Gourmet Nesting 7-Piece Stainless Steel Induction Cookware Set with Ceramica Non-Stick, Silver

100% 18-10 mirror polished marine grade stainless steel cookware set that nests and stores in less than 1/2 cubic foot of cabinet space Encapsulated triple-clad bottoms, have the highest quality Ferromagnetic stainless steel outer layer to activate the magnetic field in all induction cooking surfaces, are milled perfectly flat for perfect heat distribution on gas, electric, halogen, glass ceramic, or induction cook tops Ceramica the world's best ceramic non-stick; this Earth friendly, Non-Toxic, PFOA, and PTFE free, Slate Black, Ceramica non-stick is remarkably easy to clean, extremely durable, and will not stain, peel, blister, or flake, and nothing sticks to it Set includes: 5 qt. Stock Pot, 10 in. diameter Skillet/Frying Pan, 2 qt. Sauce Pan, Sauce Pan Lid, Stock Pot and Skillet/Fry Pan Lid, (1) Ergonomic Removable Handle, and convenient "Bungee" Storage Cord Cookware is oven safe to 500 Degree F (excluding removable handle)