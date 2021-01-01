From school issue
School Issue Prodigy (Adult)
The sleek Mary Jane silhouette of the School Issue Prodigy will have you acing all of her tests. Crafted from a smooth leather upper with a hook-and-loop closure strap and padded collar. These shoes would be a great addition to a school uniform. Padded footbed and collar provides all-day comfort. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. An ideal choice for school uniforms. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size Women's 6, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.