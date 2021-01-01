From tempur-pedic
TEMPUR-Pedic ProBreeze Medium Hybrid - Mattress + Box Spring, Split Cal King, White
TEMPUR-PRObreeze SeriesCutting-edge cooling for all-night comfort.The all-new TEMPUR-PRObreeze feels 3 degrees cooler throughout the night - for deep, uninterrupted sleep.*The all-new TEMPUR-PRObreeze has a 3-level system of cutting-edge materials that work together from cover to core to keep you cool all night long. The zip-off cover provides cool-to-touch comfort when you lie down, while exclusive PureCool+ Phase Change Material absorbs excess heat while you fall asleep and TEMPUR-CM+ provides maximum airflow and breathability throughout the night.Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Tempur-Pedic Features: Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: Innerspring, Memory Foam, HybridIncluded: 2 Mattress(es), 2 Box Spring(s)Features: Temperature Regulating, Removable Cover, Fire Resistant, Antimicrobial, Cushioning Layer, Foam Layer, Cooling LayerAdditional Information: Conforms To Body, Eliminates Motion Transfer, Suitable for Adjustable Bed Frames, Relieves Pressure PointsCoil Count: 656 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: Split Cal KingMaximum Weight Limit: 1000 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: Cushion FirmMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 21.2 Depth/Inches, 84 Length/Inches, 72 Width/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US